UST's Andrei Dungo in action against Adamson in the UAAP Season 86 boys' basketball tournament, January 7, 2024 at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- University of Santo Tomas handed Adamson University its first loss in the UAAP Season 86 boys' basketball tournament, Sunday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Tiger Cubs came from behind to pull off a 67-64 upset of the Baby Falcons. It was Adamson's first loss after winning their first seven games of the season.

Koji Buenaflor scored the game's biggest basket, a floater that gave the Tiger Cubs a 67-62 lead with 25.4 seconds remaining. UST, which improved to 5-3 in solo third, outscored Adamson, 36-17, in the second half.

"Proud ako sa players ko kasi kahit down kami ng 16 sa halftime, naniwala sila na kaya nila. Pinaghirapan nilang dumikit, nagtulong-tulong sila. Nagtiwala sila sa isa't isa. Gawin nila ang best nila at bahala na sa resulta. Luckily, nakuha namin yung panalo," said Tiger Cubs coach Manu Iñigo.

Andrei Dungo led UST with 21 points, nine rebounds, and four steals while JB Lim added 10 points and five boards.

Vince Reyes logged 19 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists while Justine Garcia had 13 points before leaving the game late in the third quarter due to a left ankle injury.

In an earlier game, National University Nazareth School carved out an 82-70 overtime win over Far Eastern University-Diliman for its sixth win in eight games.

Nigeria's Collins Akowe produced massive numbers anew with 16 points, 24 rebounds, and four blocks, but it was Migs Palanca who shone the brightest for the Bullpups in the extra session, scoring seven of his 15 points.

In other games, UE exacted revenge on its first round loss to De La Salle-Zobel with an 84-78 win, while Ateneo pulled off a 70-55 win over UP Integrated School to complete a head-to-head elims sweep.

The Junior Warriors and the Blue Eagles kept their Final Four hopes alive as they tied the Baby Tamaraws at 4-4.

John Alejandro had a double-double outing of 17 points and 13 rebounds, Lance Sabroso added 14 points while Mark Sarza chipped in 12 points, five boards, three assists, two steals, and two blocks for UE.

Chris Urbina led Ateneo with 19 points and four assists while Ziv Espinas had a near double-double of nine points and 11 rebounds.