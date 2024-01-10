OG Anunoby scored 23 points as the New York Knicks took control early and extended their winning streak to a season-high five games with a wire-to-wire, 112-84 rout of the visiting Portland Trail Blazers Tuesday night.

New York improved to 5-0 since acquiring Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 30 and earned its fourth straight double-digit win. The Knicks led by double digits for the final 40:05 to move a season-high seven games above .500.

Anunoby scored his most points since joining the Knicks, making 9 of 12 shots and hitting four 3-pointers to help New York improve to 15-1 against opponents with losing records.

Julius Randle added 20 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in three quarters as the Knicks hit 18 threes, led by as many as 39 and allowed their fewest points of the season. Quentin Grimes contributed 17 points and Miles McBride chipped in 16 while playing extensive time once the outcome was decided.

Donte DiVincenzo added 13 points, Jalen Brunson contributed 12 and Isaiah Hartenstein grabbed 14 rebounds to help New York to a 55-43 advantage on the boards.

Jerami Grant scored 21 points for the Trail Blazers, who dropped to 4-14 in their past 18 games. Anfernee Simons was held to 12 points on 4-of-14 shooting after getting 38 in Sunday's overtime win against the Brooklyn Nets.

Portland shot 38.4 percent and scored its fewest points of the season.

Anunoby scored 16 points and the Knicks ripped off an 11-0 run late in the first quarter to take a 38-22 lead. Grimes hit two threes during another 11-0 run that put New York up 54-30 with 6:51 left in the first half and helped it take a 63-41 lead by halftime.

After a brief lull in the opening minutes of the third quarter, the Knicks opened a 70-44 edge on DiVincenzo's corner 3 before Randle hit triples on consecutive trips for an 82-48 lead with 6:14 left.

The Knicks took a 94-55 lead on Randle's hoop with 2:24 left and carried a 97-61 lead into the fourth quarter.

