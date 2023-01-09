NEW YORK—Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant will be sidelined for at least two weeks after suffering an injury to his right knee, the NBA team announced on Monday.

Durant, who is averaging just under 30 points a game for Brooklyn this season, limped out of the Nets' victory over Miami on Sunday after a collision with the Heat's Jimmy Butler in the third quarter.

The Nets said Monday that a scan had revealed a ligament sprain in Durant's knee.

"Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with an isolated MCL sprain of the right knee," the Nets said.

The team said Durant will be reevaluated in two weeks.

Durant has been an integral part of Brooklyn's strong start to the season, which has left the Nets second in the Eastern Conference, one game behind Boston with 27 wins and 13 defeats.

The 34-year-old 12-time NBA All-Star has averaged 29.7 points per game in 39 games this season, with 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists.