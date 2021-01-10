PBA: Brickman, two other Fil-Ams might not be eligible for Rookie Draft

Jason Brickman (5) during the 2018 ABL Finals. File photo. Onvisa Thewphaingarm, ASEAN Basketball League

MANILA, Philippines -- Three potential first round picks may be ineligible for the upcoming PBA Rookie Draft as they have yet to submit the required documents for Fil-foreign prospects.

Agent Charlie Dy revealed Saturday that Jason Brickman, Jeremiah Gray, and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser cannot submit certificates of recognition from the Bureau of Immigration (BI) as well as the affirmation from the Department of Justice (DOJ), putting their eligibility into question.

The trio, who all played for San Miguel Alab Pilipinas in the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL), were among the first players to apply for the Rookie Draft.

"They still have to submit the BI recognition and DOJ affirmation. Nag-submit kami ng application ni Brickman, Rosser and Gray, and I got a message the other day saying na they're not eligible until they submit those requirements," Dy said during an appearance on "Power and Play" with former PBA Commissioner Noli Eala.

The PBA waived the D-League residency requirement for rookie hopefuls this year as competition in the developmental league was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other requirements, including those documents from the BI and the DOJ, are still in place, however. Dy admits that it's unlikely the three Filipino-American players can acquire those documents in time for the league's January 27 deadline.

"Actually hindi na siya aabot eh. Kasi with the pandemic, they can't even fly (here)," said Dy.

The three Fil-Ams -- who are tipped to be first round picks in the upcoming draft -- are thus unlikely to be included in the final list of draft candidates that will be released by the PBA on March 12.

"They have to wait for next year," Dy said.

It's a tough blow for the three players, particularly for the 5-foot-10 Brickman who has played in several other leagues before he finally decided to declare for the PBA Rookie Draft. He averaged 8.9 points on 45-percent shooting, to go with 9.1 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.1 steals this past ABL season.

The PBA Rookie Draft is scheduled for March 14, with the league set to hold a virtual ceremony due to COVID-19 restrictions.