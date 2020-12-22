PBA: Fil-Am guard Jason Brickman leads early draft entrants

Jason Brickman (5) during the 2018 ABL Finals. File photo. Onvisa Thewphaingarm, ASEAN Basketball League

MANILA, Philippines -- Jason Brickman, Jeremiah Gray, and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser are among the notable players who have already submitted their applications for the PBA Rookie Draft, the league announced Tuesday.

The three players -- all former stalwarts of San Miguel Alab Pilipinas -- were among the first six to submit their documents to the PBA Office in Libis.

Brickman is familiar to Filipino fans as the 29-year-old guard has played in the ASEAN Basketball League in the past few years, even winning a title with Phoenix Super LPG gunner Matthew Wright when they played for the Westports Malaysia Dragons.

The 5-foot-10 Brickman also played for Mono Vampire in Thailand and Alab Pilipinas. He averaged 8.9 points on 45-percent shooting, to go with 9.1 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.1 steals this past ABL season.

The 6-foot-6 Gray played one season with Alab Pilipinas. The 24-year-old Fil-Am averaged 8.4 points, 3.9 boards, 2.1 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game in the ABL.

Ganuelas-Rosser, the younger brother of San Miguel swingman Matt, averaged 4.9 points and 2.5 rebounds per game in his second year with Alab Pilipinas.

Meanwhile, Andre Paras, the son of two-time PBA MVP Benjie, has also submitted his application for the draft after playing for AMA Online Education in the PBA D-League since 2017.

Completing the early entrants are Matthew Kyle Sanchez of San Beda and Shem Kenneth Magallanes from Caybiga High School.

The deadline for draft applications is on January 27, while the draft is set for March 14.

