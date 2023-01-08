Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol during the M4 World Championships. Courtesy: Moonton Games

JAKARTA, Indonesia — No doubt, Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol is one of the biggest Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Pinoy imports.

From earning a double MVP plum in his MPL Indonesia debut, to winning the crown with Onic Esports, the 17-year-old wunderkind has already made a mark in the last six months.

As he represents host team Indonesia on the world stage, the Onic Esports star jungler is looking at another way to rep the Pinoy flag.

"Kumbaga kung panalo man kami, [sabi nga nila] 'Pinas lang malakas.' Pero kapag mga SEA Games, 'di po ako puwede maglaro sa Indonesia so ita-try ko po sa Pilipinas," Kairi told ABS-CBN News after opening the M4 knockout stages with a win over Myanmar's Falcon.

The young gun has already received offers from friends to form teams, as national team Sibol opened tryouts for its SEA Games 2023 team in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

"'Di ko pa sure, pero may mga player po sa Pinas na parang inaaya ako sa Sibol. Pero hindi ko pa po sure, e," he said.

He added: "Focus na lang muna po ako sa M4."

Kairi entered Onic Esports in 2022, after being released by team Onic Philippines last June.