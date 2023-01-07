JAKARTA, Indonesia - Pinoy Mobile Legends: Bang Bang import Kairi "Kairi' Rayosdelsol put up an MVP performance as Onic Esports made quick work of Myanmar's Falcon in the M4 World Championships upper bracket playoffs at the Indoor Tennis Senayan stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Kairi was the MVP in Game 1 with his signature Hayabusa, as one of the two host teams dismantled Falcon.

He had a 6/1/9 kill-death-assist tally to go with a 100 percent kill participation rate.

Muhammad "Butsss" Sanubari made the turnaround play in Game 3 that shifted the momentum against their opponents.

Onic Esports will be facing the winner of the match between Echo Philippines and Malaysia's Team HAQ, which will be held at 7 p.m. Philippine time Saturday.