Kai Sotto matched his season-high with 16 points in a losing effort against New Zealand. Photo courtesy of the Adelaide 36ers.

The Adelaide 36ers couldn't complete a comeback against the New Zealand Breakers, absorbing a close 85-83 defeat on Sunday at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

The 36ers worked their way back from a nine-point deficit with three minutes to go, and trailed by just two points, 85-83, off an Antonius Cleveland dunk with 1:14 to play.

But Anthony Drmic and Ian Clark misfired on potential go-ahead three-pointers in the final minute, allowing the visitors to hold on for the win.

Wasted in the loss was a 16-point, five-rebound effort from Filipino center Kai Sotto, who matched his season-high in scoring. He also had two blocks in 22 minutes while starting once again for the 36ers.

Robert Franks led Adelaide with 20 points and 13 rebounds, while Clark finished with 16 points off the bench. Cleveland had 18 points, making eight of his nine field goals and sparking their late rally. He also had five rebounds in 20 minutes of action.

Five players were in double-digits for New Zealand, led by Barry Brown Jr. with 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting.

Adelaide now has an 11-10 record in the 2022-23 season of the National Basketball League.

They return to action on Thursday against the Tasmania JackJumpers.