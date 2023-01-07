JAKARTA - Filipino Mobile Legends: Bang Bang teams Blacklist International and Echo Philippines kick off Saturday their M4 World Championships playoffs bid.

The tournament, resuming in a full offline setting some three years since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, began its knockout stages through a culturally themed opening ceremony at the Tennis Indoor Senayan Stadium - mainly known as the venue during the 2018 Asian Games, in this city.

Echo Philippines will go up against Malaysian champs Team Haq. Team Haq was known as a dark horse in their local leagues, qualifying from the lower bracket and rampaging all the way through the Grand Finals before taking their first tile.

Meanwhile, reigning world champs Blacklist will go up against RRQ Akira of Brazil on Sunday, Jan. 8. The Brazilian squad, made mostly of players from M3 contenders Vevo Keyd, went on a 33 win streak rampage in home soil, before Argentina's S11 broke that on the M4 group stages.

Both Blacklist and Echo enjoy a twice to beat incentive as upper bracket teams. A series loss would put them on the brink of elimination.

The group stages and the playoffs will be shown live on iWantTFC and their YouTube account, while the Grand Finals will be streamed on the ABS-CBN Entertainment, and ABS-CBN Sports YouTube channels on Jan. 15.