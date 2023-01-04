Home  >  Sports

M4: Echo locks in upper bracket slot after group stage sweep

Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 04 2023 07:14 PM | Updated as of Jan 04 2023 08:50 PM

Moonton Games 
Echo Philippines celebrates its Group Stage win against RRQ Hoshi last January 2. Courtesy: Moonton Games 

Echo Philippines on Wednesday locked in the upper bracket slot in the M4 World Championship playoffs after sweeping the group stage rounds held in Bali United Studio in Jakarta, Indonesia. 

After its emphatic win against RRQ Hoshi on Monday, Echo Philippines went on to defeat Occupy Thrones of Egypt and Singaporean champions RSG Philippines to lock in the twice-to-beat incentive. 

Echo PH captain Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera returned as the Orcas locked horns with the Singaporean champs. 

Yawi sat out the opening day amid infidelity allegations that caused outrage on social media. 

More details to follow 

Read More:  M4 World Championships   Mobile Legends: Bang Bang   Echo Philippines  