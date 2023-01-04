Echo Philippines celebrates its Group Stage win against RRQ Hoshi last January 2. Courtesy: Moonton Games

Echo Philippines on Wednesday locked in the upper bracket slot in the M4 World Championship playoffs after sweeping the group stage rounds held in Bali United Studio in Jakarta, Indonesia.

After its emphatic win against RRQ Hoshi on Monday, Echo Philippines went on to defeat Occupy Thrones of Egypt and Singaporean champions RSG Philippines to lock in the twice-to-beat incentive.

Echo PH captain Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera returned as the Orcas locked horns with the Singaporean champs.

Yawi sat out the opening day amid infidelity allegations that caused outrage on social media.

