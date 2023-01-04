Blacklist International share high-fives after securing the upper bracket slot in the M4 world championships held in Jakarta, Indonesia. The reigning world champs had to go though a tiebreaker round after falling against Falcon in their group stage match. Courtesy: Moonton Games.

Reigning world champion Blacklist International absorbed double defeats in the hands of Myanmar's Falcon during the M4 world championships' group stages held in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Despite this, they remained unfazed, as they secured the upper bracket cushion heading into the knockout stages.

"For me, I think being in the group stage, I think your number 1 priority is the upper bracket, so I don't care because I think we are in the same [bracket]," Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario said moments after salvaging the last upper bracket slot in the Group A stages, late Tuesday.

In their first encounter, Falcon secured a convincing victory against Blacklist, barely allowing the Codebreakers to push towards their side of the map.

In their second encounter, Min "Naomi" Ko's Franco proved to be the antidote anew against Blacklist as its "Iron Hook" sniffed out players staking out in the map's bushes.

This, for head coach Kristoffer "Bon Chan" Ricaplaza became their bottleneck.

For MPL Season 10 MVP Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna, the back-to-back defeats against the Myanmar squad is a lesson learned as they continue to defend their world title.

"I think the two losses will contribute learnings towards the upper bracket," she said.

Blacklist will next see action on January 8, Sunday, with their opponents to be determined.