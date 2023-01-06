"Big Game" James Yap is returning to Rain or Shine for the upcoming PBA Governors Cup.

The two-time MVP signed a one-conference contract with the Elasto Painters, the team announced on its social media account.

The 40-year-old Yap took a breather from basketball after being elected as councilor in San Juan City.

"James Yap is officially back with the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters and will play in the upcoming Governor's Cup. James was offered a one-year deal, but he opted to sign for one conference only," Rain or Shine said in its Facebook page.

The last time Yap saw action in the PBA was during the 2021 Philippine Cup.

"Yap says that he will do his best to balance basketball and public service," ROS said in its announcement.

