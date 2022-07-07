LOOK: James Yap begins work as San Juan councilor

MANILA -- Basketball superstar James Yap has formally started his duties as an elected councilor of San Juan City.

On Instagram, the first-time councilor shared some snaps of his first session as a politician.

“My first inaugural session as a public servant with Mayor Francis Zamora and the 7th city council of San Juan,” he said in the caption.

The two-time PBA MVP was successful in his first foray into politics as he captured a spot in the council of San Juan’s first district in the last May elections.

Yap landed fourth in the list with 21,427 garnered votes to secure one of the six councilor positions. Joining him is reelectionist and former PBA cager Paul Artadi, who ranked second in the local polls.

The Rain or Shine Elasto Painter is not the only basketball player who has secured a position in the government.

Former Barangay Ginebra player Robert “Dodot” Jaworski Jr. also lorded over his opponents in the vice mayoralty race in Pasig City.

Ex-PBA MVP and incumbent Bulakan town, Bulacan Mayor Vergel Meneses, on the other hand, was proclaimed the top local executive of his town anew.

In San Fernando City, Pampanga, another former MVP and coach Ato Agustin got a fresh three-year term as councilor.