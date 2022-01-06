PBA postpones games, halts team scrimmages

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA on Thursday announced that Governors' Cup games will be postponed until further notice.

Teams are also no longer allowed to hold scrimmages.

This, amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country. The Philippines registered 10,775 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, nearly double from the previous day. The positivity rate was at 31.7%.

In a statement, the league said that games are postponed "until such time when the current COVID-19 surge eases."

The PBA previously announced that they have postponed this week's games after the National Capital Region was placed under Alert Level 3.

The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) allows professional leagues to resume in a bubble set-up, and teams are allowed to practice in areas under Alert Level 2.

However, the PBA decided against pushing through with its games for now and also barred its ball clubs from holding scrimmages, in an effort to "help curb the spread of the virus and to contribute in arresting the alarming rate of infection."

"Yung health and safety talaga ng lahat ang importante. Mahirap na, we can't put the people under our care at risk, ganon din 'yung mga makakasalamuha nila. Mabuti na yung nag-iingat," league commissioner Willie Marcial said.

Aside from suspending scrimmages, the PBA has reduced the number of individuals participating in team individual workouts from 10 to 7. Now, only 4 players will be allowed to train with one coach, one safety officer and one staff.