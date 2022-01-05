Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer talks with an official during a game against the Celtics on December 25, 2021. Jeff Hanisch, USA Today Sports/Reuters

Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer is in the NBA health and safety protocol, ESPN reported Wednesday.

Assistant coach Darvin Ham will lead the Bucks in their home game Wednesday night against the Toronto Raptors.

Also unavailable for the Bucks will be Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has a non-COVID illness.

The Bucks already were shorthanded, especially at the guard position. Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton are in the protocol, and Donte DiVincenzo is expected to be sidelined for several weeks with an ankle injury.

The Bucks begin a 3-game road trip in Brooklyn on Friday and will return home January 13 to face the Golden State Warriors.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers cleared the COVID-19 protocol and will coach Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic, the team announced.

Rivers missed the team's past 2 games. He went into the protocol last Thursday.

Acting coach Dan Burke directed Philadelphia to wins over the Brooklyn Nets and Houston Rockets during Rivers' absence. Burke typically handles the 76ers' defense.