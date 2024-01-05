Jordan Clarkson ends Utah Jazz's triple double drought

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipino-American NBA player Jordan Clarkson tipped off 2024 with a major milestone.

The Utah Jazz guard recorded his first career triple double during their 127-90 victory over the visiting Dallas Mavericks on New Year's Day.

Clarkson also scored 20 points, handed out 11 assists, and had 10 rebounds.

"I just tried to come in and impact the game," said Clarkson. "We’ve been playing [with] a lot of guys, just finishing the games in different ways. We’ve been playing really well this last stretch. It's been a great flow. I think we’re starting to figure it out as a team."

Clarkson broke the 15-year triple double drought for the Jazz. The last Jazz player to record a triple double was Carlos Boozer in February 2008.

Boozer eventually joined the Los Angeles Lakers, where he would become teammates with Clarkson during the latter's rookie season.

Said Clarkson: "It meant a lot. I think I’m the longest senior player here. Just breaking that record seeing all the teams guys, [it's] crazy."

Jazz head coach Will Hardy said it shows how Clarkson has adapted to the group and to his role.

"He’s really trying to expand how he contributes to winning," said Hardy. "It’s not just about scoring points. If I could’ve picked somebody on our team to break the streak, it would’ve been Jordan."

After a slow start, Utah has now won eight of their last 11 games. This brings their record to 15 wins and 19 losses.

The New Year’s Day win also sought to avenge the Jazz's 50-point loss to the Mavericks nearly a month ago.

At just over five assists per game, this season marks the highest of Clarkson's nine-season career.