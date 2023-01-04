PBA: Ginebra stuns Bay Area for 2-1 Finals lead

Ginebra's Justin Brownlee in action against Bay Area in Game 3 of the 2022 PBA Commissioners' Cup. PBA Images.



MANILA, Philippines -- Displaying its trademark 'never say die' spirit, Barangay Ginebra pulled off a come-from-behind win over the Bay Area Dragons, 89-82, in Game 3 of the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals on Wednesday.

Buoyed by a crowd of over 15,000 fans at the Mall of Asia Arena, the Gin Kings erased a 14-point deficit and showcased remarkable poise in the crunch to stun the powerhouse Dragons.

Big baskets by Scottie Thompson, Jamie Malonzo, and Justin Brownlee down the stretch completed the comeback for the Gin Kings, who now have a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven Finals series.



