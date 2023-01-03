PBA: Ginebra, Bay Area seek to break series deadlock

PBA Images

The title clash between Barangay Ginebra and Bay Area will resume Wednesday after a week-long break as both teams aim to break the 1-1 series deadlock in the PBA Commissioner's Cup finals.

Game 3 is expected to be more intense as the two squads meet again this time at the MOA Arena in Pasay City.

Tip-off is at 5:45 p.m.

The Dragons will try to ride the momentum of their Game 2 win where they clobbered the Kings, 99-82.

Ginebra, on the other hand, want to rebound from the sorry loss as coach Tim Cone admitted they became a bit cocky after taking the 96-81 win in the series opener.

"We didn't have a whole lot of focus from the start I felt," said Cone after Game 2.

"They got everything they wanted, and we didn't get anything that we wanted to do. They did a great job of disrupting us."

Meanwhile, Bay Area coach Brian Goorjian wants his wards to go after the rebounds and let loose their reinforcement Andrew Nicholson.

Goorjian said they felt good after claiming their first victory over Ginebra in the conference.

"It's definitely a motivation. I mean, losses mount up and you pretty much (wonder) are we going to beat this team?" he said.

"All of these are positives. A lot of talk about young and learning and all of these. We're here through that process to win this damn thing."