Carlos Alcaraz at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship. Photo courtesy of MWTC

MANILA – Even as former World No. 1 Juan Carlos Ferrero of Spain greatly helped catapult countryman Carlos Alcaraz to the top of the rankings, the coach admits to learning something new from his young charge.

“Being very patient,” said the stern Ferrero, who broke into a smile after responding to ABS-CBN News during the Mubadala World Tennis Championship (MWTC) coaches clinic in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates last month.

Fully aware of the stress and demands on the ATP Tour, the 2003 Roland Garros champion is relieved that Alcaraz, 19, has been a good student.

“He’s a very humble guy, very nice guy, and what I needed. That’s what I needed after coaching Zverev. I think I needed someone to connect,” added the 42-year-old Ferrero, who mentioned that proximity and a shared culture made it possible to form a connection with Alcaraz despite their age gap.

After his eight-month coaching stint with Alexander Zverev of Germany ended in February 2018, he joined Team Alcaraz seven months later and took the Spanish teenager into his JC Ferrero-Equelite Sport Academy in Villena.

Four years after their partnership began, they had a stellar 2022 season where Alcaraz won his first grand slam title in the US Open, became the youngest ATP World No. 1, and was the first teen and youngest ace to finish the year as No. 1.

His maiden slam was his fifth championship of 2022, following his title triumphs in Rio de Janeiro, Miami, Barcelona, and Madrid.

The 2022 ATP Awards named Alcaraz the Most Improved Player of the Year while Ferrero was heralded as Coach of the Year.

As they continue to learn from each other and build on a young yet already accomplished career, Ferrero and Alcaraz admit that the 2023 season will be challenging.

“For the next season, it’s gonna be a very difficult one,” commented Ferrero. “He has to play his best again.”

He replied when asked about his goals for 2023, “We’ll finish sooner if I tell you what he doesn’t need to improve but of course, he’s really young. Of course, he’s No. 1 in the world.”

Ferrero noted that Alcaraz’s forehand, backhand, and serve can still be improved, but was quick to add, “Not the drop shot.”

Alcaraz, who played two MWTC exhibition matches in Abu Dhabi, is already gearing for a tough upcoming season.

“Of course, having a target on my back… it is gonna be a little bit different for me this year and I have to be prepared for that,” he said during the MWTC press conference.

He vows to train even harder to be ready for the Australian Open, citing a valuable piece of advice given by Ferrero.

“Try to play the same in the match and in the training,” shared Alcaraz, who will join the Kooyong Classic exhibition in Melbourne before competing in the first grand slam of the year.

