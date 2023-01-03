Bay Area embraces 'us vs. the world' mentality in PBA finals

Action between the Bay Area Dragons and the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings in Game 2 of the PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Even for a veteran coach like Bay Area's Brian Goorjian, the PBA Commissioner's Cup finals present a unique challenge.

His Dragons are currently taking on the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings in the best-of-seven series, which is now tied at 1-1 after their 99-82 triumph in Game 2 last December 28.

In that victory, they battled not just the powerhouse Ginebra squad but a crowd of over 16,000 at the Araneta Coliseum that were cheering vociferously for the Gin Kings. It was the same situation in Game 1: a crowd of 18,252 watched at the Mall of Asia Arena on Christmas Day as Ginebra seized a 96-81 triumph.

"I played in a lot of finals over the course of my life, this environment is second to none," Goorjian said after Game 2. "That stadium, to the roof, is packed."

It's a situation that Goorjian has never faced before in his coaching career, which has seen him handle teams in Australia and China.

"I've never been in one where there's no one for you. It's just all, everything's them," he said. "That motivation is fun, too. It's like coming in here in the military. It's us against the world. Helmet's on, let's go."

It took them a game to adjust to the charged atmosphere, but Goorjian encouraged his players to embrace the situation.

"I told them, grand finals don't come often. Enjoy the experience, the environment, and playing under this pressure. It's gotta be something you enjoy," he said.

Another big crowd is expected when Game 3 of the series tips off on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena, with the Dragons and the Gin Kings looking to take control of the finals.

Goorjian believes that despite the long gap between games, they can build on their Game 2 win and stay on track for a PBA championship.

"I've been in this game a long time. You don't get in grand finals very often. I don't. And when I get in there and we get in there, I'm trying to make them realize, it doesn't happen often," he said. "How many of you guys have ever played in one before? No hands went up. So this is special. Learn on the hop. We're here to win."

