Basketball: Hachimura leads Wizards to 5th straight win

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin - Rui Hachimura scored a game-high 26 points with four rebounds as the Washington Wizards defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 118-95 on Sunday for their season-best fifth consecutive victory.

in our last 5 games, @rui_8mura is averaging:



21.4 PTS | 4.4 REB | 1.8 AST pic.twitter.com/ccjCwYYUmq — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) January 2, 2023

Hachimura had 13 points in the second quarter alone. The 17-21 Wizards moved up to 10th in the NBA Eastern Conference standings.

Kristaps Porzingis followed Hachimura with 22 points for the Wizards.

The short-handed Bucks played without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sat out due to left knee soreness.

==Kyodo