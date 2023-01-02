Home  >  Sports

Basketball: Hachimura leads Wizards to 5th straight win

Posted at Jan 03 2023 06:38 AM

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin - Rui Hachimura scored a game-high 26 points with four rebounds as the Washington Wizards defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 118-95 on Sunday for their season-best fifth consecutive victory.

Hachimura had 13 points in the second quarter alone. The 17-21 Wizards moved up to 10th in the NBA Eastern Conference standings.

Kristaps Porzingis followed Hachimura with 22 points for the Wizards.

The short-handed Bucks played without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sat out due to left knee soreness.

