PVL: Former F2 star Ara Galang joins Chery Tiggo

Ara Galang has found a new home with the Chery Tiggo Crossovers after the disbandment of her former team, F2 Logistics. Handout/Chery Tiggo.

MANILA -- After Dawn Macandili-Catindig took her talents to Cignal HD Spikers and Ivy Lacsina became a Nxled Chameleon, it is Ara Galang's turn to make her move and join another squad.

Galang, who has seen success in her stint with F2 Logistics, has signed up with Chery Tiggo after the multi-titled franchise's disbandment, the Crossovers said in a post on Tuesday.

"VSG’s next chapter. The CHERY fam is thrilled to be part of your newest adventure!" the team said in its announcement.

The former UAAP Most Valuable Player will join the likes of Eya Laure, who has won Best Outside Spiker in her first year as a Crossover, and former PVL MVP Mylene Paat.

"I'm very thankful because there is an opportunity like this to play for Chery, and I'm super excited because it's the first time I'll be with different teammates, so I joined a team where I don't know many people," Galang said.

"I'm always giving my all, so I will give my best in every training, every game, every day. I will do everything I can to contribute and help the team,” she added.

Galang won MVP in the Philippine Super Liga with F2 Logistics in 2018 and also nabbed first and second Best Outside Spiker in 2016 and 2017.

With an additional star on their side, Chery Tiggo looks to overcome their fourth place finish in the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference.

"To my supporters, thank you very much for all your support and love, and I hope we can meet and be together in my journey here at Chery. To Chery fans, I'm excited to meet you, and I hope you support me and all of us for a beautiful future," Galang said.

The former De La Salle superstar played for eight years for F2 Logistics before the Cargo Movers' disbandment last month.

