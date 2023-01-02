Courtesy: Moonton Games

MANILA (UPDATED) - Echo Philippines on Monday started their M4 World Championship campaign with a convincing win over former coach Michael "Arcadia" Bocado and Indonesia's RRQ Hoshi in the M4 World Championships held in Jakarta.

After a tight early game contest, Echo broke away from the 7th minute as Fredric "BennyQT" Gonzales (Karrie) started to fully build his weapons.

Without waiting for the luminous lord in the 11th minute, Echo took the major objective before surging forward and securing victory come the 12th minute.

Echo were without mainstay roamer and captain Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera, who was replaced by veteran Jaypee “Jaypee” Dela Cruz.

Alston "Sanji" Pabico (Yve) had 8 kills, a death, and 8 dimes to get the MVP nod. Jaypee, in his first world tournament appearance since the inaugural M1 world championships, chalked up 9 assists.

Echo will face Egypt's Occupy Thrones and Singaporean champs RSG Singapore on January 8 to determine their playoff standing.

The Valley, RRQ split matches

With the results, RRQ Hoshi split its matches. The Indonesian powerhouse earlier chalked up an opener win against Occupy Thrones, coached by fellow Pinoy Ameniel "Mundo" Mundo.

Meanwhile, Peter Bryce "Basic" Lozano and North American squad The Valley split its matches as it opened its M4 campaign.

The Valley put up a convincing victory over Argentina's S11Gaming, with Basic putting up a 4/1/2 kill-death-assist tally.

The ex-MPL Philippines standout, however was limited to 3 assists and 3 deaths as The Valley suffered a landslide defeat to Brazil's RRQ Akira.