Former CDO Rep. Jaraula cleared of malversation, but guilty for graft in fertilizer fund scam
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Regions
Regions
Former CDO Rep. Jaraula cleared of malversation, but guilty for graft in fertilizer fund scam
Former CDO Rep. Jaraula cleared of malversation, but guilty for graft in fertilizer fund scam
Paige Javier, ABS-CBN News
Published Jul 10, 2024 06:17 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Sangidanbayan
|
Congressman Constantino Jaraula
|
fertilizer fund scam
|
News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.