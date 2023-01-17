MANILA — The Sandiganbayan 4th Division has affirmed the conviction of graft a former Albay mayor over the controversial fertilizer fund scam in 2004.

In its decision dated Dec. 14, 2022, the court denied the motion for reconsideration filed by Manito, Albay Mayor Carmencita Daep on the guilty verdict handed to her on Oct. 21 that year.

Daep and four other former municipal officials were sentenced to imprisonment of six to 10 years for the purchase of liquid fertilizers worth P2.999 million under the Ginintuang Masaganang Ani program.

Also found guilty were then-municipal accountant Ameife Lacbain, then-municipal budget officer Dioscoro Ardales, revenue collection clerk Arnold Calsiña and municipal treasurer Ernesto Millena.

The court noted that Daep did not present anything substantially new in her appeal.

“Contrary to accused Daep’s submissions, such additional information is insufficient to reverse the court’s earlier findings,” the court said in the resolution penned by Associate Justice Bayani Jacinto, with the concurrence of Division Chairperson Michael Frederick Musngi and Associate Justice Lorifel Lacap Pahimna.

The court said that among the additional information provided by Daep included her past professions as a teacher and a nun.

Daep stated in the appeal the “verbal assurance she got from Ardales, the Bids and Awards Committee chairperson, and that all processes were followed and all required documents were complete and validated.

“This is especially considering that the red flags in the documents examined by accused Daep are so pronounced that it characterizes her actions as grossly and inexcusably negligent at the very least,” the court said.

