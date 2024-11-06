Marcos Jr.: Updated Bicol River Basin Development Program to be rolled out in early 2025 | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Regions
Regions
Marcos Jr.: Updated Bicol River Basin Development Program to be rolled out in early 2025
Marcos Jr.: Updated Bicol River Basin Development Program to be rolled out in early 2025
Harlene Delgado, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 06, 2024 01:44 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Bicol River Basin Development Project
|
Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
|
KristinePH
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.