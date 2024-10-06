Former actress Gem Castillo running for vice-governor of Laguna, with Cong. Fernandez as governor | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Regions

Regions

Former actress Gem Castillo running for vice-governor of Laguna, with Cong. Fernandez as governor

Former actress Gem Castillo running for vice-governor of Laguna, with Cong. Fernandez as governor

Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Oct 07, 2024 12:15 AM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
Laguna
|
Gem Castillo
|
Dan Fernandez
|
Governors
|
Vice Governor
|
Halalan 2025
|
COMELEC
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.