Cassandra Ong's grad pic scrutinized at House probe; Dan Fernandez becomes target of jokes | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Cassandra Ong's grad pic scrutinized at House probe; Dan Fernandez becomes target of jokes
Cassandra Ong's grad pic scrutinized at House probe; Dan Fernandez becomes target of jokes
ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 19, 2024 02:40 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Casssandra Ong
|
Dan Fernandez
|
House of Representatives
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.