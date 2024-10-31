Thousands brought to safer ground in Cagayan amid typhoon Leon | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Regions
Regions
Thousands brought to safer ground in Cagayan amid typhoon Leon
Thousands brought to safer ground in Cagayan amid typhoon Leon
Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 31, 2024 04:35 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Cagayan
|
ABSNews
|
Typhoon Leon
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.