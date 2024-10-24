Villafuerte denies staying in Siargao while storm battered CamSur | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Regions
Regions
Villafuerte denies staying in Siargao while storm battered CamSur
Villafuerte denies staying in Siargao while storm battered CamSur
Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 24, 2024 07:20 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
House of Representatives
|
Severe Tropical Storm Kristine
|
Camarines Sur
|
Bicol
|
Lray Villafuerte
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.