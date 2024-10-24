Villafuerte denies staying in Siargao while storm battered CamSur | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Regions

Regions

Villafuerte denies staying in Siargao while storm battered CamSur

Villafuerte denies staying in Siargao while storm battered CamSur

Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
House of Representatives
|
Severe Tropical Storm Kristine
|
Camarines Sur
|
Bicol
|
Lray Villafuerte
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.