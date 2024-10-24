'Albay received 2 months' worth of rain in 24 hours amid Kristine onslaught' | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Regions
Regions
'Albay received 2 months' worth of rain in 24 hours amid Kristine onslaught'
'Albay received 2 months' worth of rain in 24 hours amid Kristine onslaught'
ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 24, 2024 11:23 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Albay
|
Glenda Bongao
|
Kristine
|
storm
|
weather
|
weather news
|
Bicol
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.