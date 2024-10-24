'Albay received 2 months' worth of rain in 24 hours amid Kristine onslaught' | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Regions

Regions

'Albay received 2 months' worth of rain in 24 hours amid Kristine onslaught'

'Albay received 2 months' worth of rain in 24 hours amid Kristine onslaught'

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Albay
|
Glenda Bongao
|
Kristine
|
storm
|
weather
|
weather news
|
Bicol
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.