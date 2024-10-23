Massive flooding hits Bicol as Kristine dumps record-breaking rains | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Regions

Regions

Massive flooding hits Bicol as Kristine dumps record-breaking rains

Massive flooding hits Bicol as Kristine dumps record-breaking rains

Rowegie Abanto, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Cedric Daep
|
Bicol
|
Albay
|
Kristine
|
storm
|
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
Dante Baclao
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.