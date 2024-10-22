'Kristine' rains trigger landslide in Taft, Eastern Samar | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Regions
Regions
'Kristine' rains trigger landslide in Taft, Eastern Samar
'Kristine' rains trigger landslide in Taft, Eastern Samar
Sharon Evite, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 23, 2024 01:58 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
eastern samar
|
kristineph
|
bagyong kristine
|
regions
|
landslide
|
disaster
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.