'Kristine' rains trigger landslide in Taft, Eastern Samar | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Regions

Regions

'Kristine' rains trigger landslide in Taft, Eastern Samar

'Kristine' rains trigger landslide in Taft, Eastern Samar

Sharon Evite, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
eastern samar
|
kristineph
|
bagyong kristine
|
regions
|
landslide
|
disaster
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.