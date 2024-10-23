Over 400 individuals stranded in ports; 11,000 residents evacuated in Quezon | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Regions

Regions

Over 400 individuals stranded in ports; 11,000 residents evacuated in Quezon

Over 400 individuals stranded in ports; 11,000 residents evacuated in Quezon

Ched Rick Gatchalian, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
KristinePH
|
Kristine
|
Weather
|
Quezon Province
|
Floods
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.