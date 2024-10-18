DILG: Hot pursuit ongoing to rescue American kidnapped in Zamboanga del Norte | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Regions

Regions

DILG: Hot pursuit ongoing to rescue American kidnapped in Zamboanga del Norte

DILG: Hot pursuit ongoing to rescue American kidnapped in Zamboanga del Norte

Gracie Rutao, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNEws
|
hot pursuit
|
zamboanga
|
american citizen
|
kidnap
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.