PNP pursuing suspects in American’s alleged abduction in Zamboanga del Norte | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

PNP pursuing suspects in American’s alleged abduction in Zamboanga del Norte

PNP pursuing suspects in American’s alleged abduction in Zamboanga del Norte

Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
PNP
|
kidnapping
|
crime
|
regions
|
regional news
|
Zamboanga del Norte
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.