Albay governor confirms preventive suspension order from Ombudsman | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Regions
Regions
Albay governor confirms preventive suspension order from Ombudsman
Albay governor confirms preventive suspension order from Ombudsman
Dennis Gasgonia, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 18, 2024 07:36 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
Suspension
|
Edcel Greco Lagman
|
GRaft
|
Ombudsman
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.