Ombudsman dismisses admin charges vs Duque over Pharmally mess for mootness | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Ombudsman dismisses admin charges vs Duque over Pharmally mess for mootness

Ombudsman dismisses admin charges vs Duque over Pharmally mess for mootness

Paige Javier, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Office of the Ombudsman
|
Ombudsman
|
Francisco Duque
|
Department of Health
|
DOH
|
PS-DBM
|
COVID Funds
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.