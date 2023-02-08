MULTIMEDIA

LOOK: 'Miracle baby' born under Syria quake rubble

Rami al Sayed, AFP

A newborn baby was pulled alive from rubble in earthquake-hit Syria, still tied by her umbilical cord to her mother who died in Monday's quake.

"We heard a voice while we were digging," Khalil al-Suwadi, a relative, told AFP.

"We cleared the dust and found the baby with the umbilical cord (intact) so we cut it and my cousin took her to hospital."

The infant is the sole survivor of her immediate family, the rest of whom were all killed when a 7.8-magnitude quake that struck Syria and neighbouring Turkey flattened the family home in the rebel-held town of Jindayris.

