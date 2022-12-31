Home  >  Overseas

Australia ushers in 2023

Bianca De Marchi, EPA-EFE

Posted at Dec 31 2022 11:15 PM

Australia welcomes the new year

Midnight fireworks light the sky over the Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia on Sunday. Australia is celebrating its first restriction-free New Year's Eve after two years of COVID-19 disruptions, with revelers at Sydney's harbour watching the display.

