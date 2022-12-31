Australia welcomes the new year

MULTIMEDIA

Australia ushers in 2023

Bianca De Marchi, EPA-EFE

Midnight fireworks light the sky over the Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia on Sunday. Australia is celebrating its first restriction-free New Year's Eve after two years of COVID-19 disruptions, with revelers at Sydney's harbour watching the display.