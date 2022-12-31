Australia welcomes the new year

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Australia ushers in 2023 Bianca De Marchi, EPA-EFE Posted at Dec 31 2022 11:15 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Midnight fireworks light the sky over the Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia on Sunday. Australia is celebrating its first restriction-free New Year's Eve after two years of COVID-19 disruptions, with revelers at Sydney's harbour watching the display. Read More: fireworks New Year 2023 Sydney Opera House Sydney Harbor fireworks display /news/12/31/22/tingnan-kabayanihan-ni-gat-jose-rizal-ginunita-sa-qatar/news/12/31/22/marcos-1st-head-of-state-to-visit-china-in-2023/overseas/12/31/22/chinas-xi-says-light-of-hope-in-front-of-us-on-covid/news/12/31/22/icymi-380-distressed-overseas-filipinos-nakauwi-sa-ph-mula-jeddah/spotlight/12/31/22/how-benedict-xvi-shocked-the-catholic-church