Sydney welcomes new year

Saeed Khan, AFP

Posted at Dec 31 2020 10:41 PM

New Year's Eve fireworks erupt over Sydney's iconic Harbour Bridge and Opera House during a fireworks show on Friday. Authorities advised revelers to watch the fireworks display on television instead of gathering around the iconic landmarks as part of precautions to curb the spread of COVID-19.

