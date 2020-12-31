Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Sydney welcomes new year Saeed Khan, AFP Posted at Dec 31 2020 10:41 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest New Year's Eve fireworks erupt over Sydney's iconic Harbour Bridge and Opera House during a fireworks show on Friday. Authorities advised revelers to watch the fireworks display on television instead of gathering around the iconic landmarks as part of precautions to curb the spread of COVID-19. Read More: New year January 1st Sydney Sydeny Opera House Harbour Bridge fireworks /news/12/31/20/duque-doctors-giving-covid-19-shots-will-lose-medical-license/video/life/12/31/20/abs-cbn-umagapay-sa-mga-naapektuhan-ng-mga-krisis-nitong-2020/video/life/12/31/20/mga-turista-dagsa-sa-baguio-city-para-salubungin-ang-2021-kahit-pandemya/overseas/12/31/20/pope-will-not-lead-new-year-services-as-leg-pain-flares-up/news/12/31/20/pano-magiging-rebelde-pagpaslang-sa-9-taga-tumanduk-indigenous-group-binatikos