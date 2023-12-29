MULTIMEDIA

Tourists head to Wat Arun

Rungroj Yongrit, EPA-EFE

Viber

Foreign tourists dressed in Thai traditional rented costumes take memorial photographs as they visit the Temple of Dawn or Wat Arun in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday. Thailand welcomed about 3.5 million Chinese tourists so far in 2023, lower than its target of 4.4 million, amid China's slowing economy, while overall foreign visitors arrivals were about 23.9 million this year, according to Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, Tourism Authority of Thailand's deputy governor for International Marketing Asia and South Pacific.