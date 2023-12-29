MULTIMEDIA
Puerto Rico holds Hatillo Mask Festival
Thais Lloorca, EPA-EFE
Posted at Dec 29 2023 07:46 PM
People wearing costumes take part in the Mask Festival through the streets of Hatillo, Puerto Rico, on Thursday. Thousands of people attended the traditional annual Hatillo Mask Festival during which the 'runners', wearing colorful costumes and masks, marched through the streets in commemoration of king of Judea Herod's 'Massacre of the Innocents' indicated in the Bible book of Matthew.
- /news/12/29/23/cacdac-to-fly-to-saudi-to-ensure-payment-of-unpaid-ofw-claims
- /video/news/12/29/23/mga-awtoridad-nag-inspeksiyon-sa-tindahan-ng-mga-paputok-sa-bulacan
- /video/news/12/29/23/ltfrb-lampas-33-porsiyente-ng-mga-jeep-sa-mm-nagpa-consolidate
- /video/news/12/29/23/kostumer-patay-6-sugatan-sa-pag-araro-ng-suv-sa-bangko-sa-qc
- /news/12/29/23/suv-driver-faces-raps-for-ramming-into-bank-killing-1