Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Puerto Rico holds Hatillo Mask Festival

Thais Lloorca, EPA-EFE

Posted at Dec 29 2023 07:46 PM

Puerto Rico holds Hatillo Mask Festival

People wearing costumes take part in the Mask Festival through the streets of Hatillo, Puerto Rico, on Thursday. Thousands of people attended the traditional annual Hatillo Mask Festival during which the 'runners', wearing colorful costumes and masks, marched through the streets in commemoration of king of Judea Herod's 'Massacre of the Innocents' indicated in the Bible book of Matthew. 

Read More:  Mask Festival   Puerto Rico   mask   Hatillo Mask Festival  