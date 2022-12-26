Pope Francis delivers 'Urbi et Orbi'

MULTIMEDIA

Pope Francis appeals for an end to 'senseless' war in Ukraine

Vatican Media, AFP/handout

Pope Francis blesses the faithful as he delivers his Christmas "Urbi et Orbi" or "to the city and the world" address, as he stands on the balcony overlooking St. Peter's Square at The Vatican in this handout picture taken and released on Sunday by Vatican Media. Pope Francis on Sunday appealed for an end to the "senseless" war in Ukraine, in his traditional Christmas Day message broadcast around the world.