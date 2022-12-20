MULTIMEDIA
Christmas displays in Taiwan
Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE
Posted at Dec 20 2022 11:29 AM
People enjoy the Christmas lights decorations in New Taipei city, Taiwan, on Monday. Although Christmas is not an official holiday in Taiwan, many young Taiwanese celebrate it by having Christmas dinners or presenting gifts to friends and loved ones.
