Christmas displays in Taiwan

Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE

Posted at Dec 20 2022 11:29 AM

People enjoy the Christmas lights decorations in New Taipei city, Taiwan, on Monday. Although Christmas is not an official holiday in Taiwan, many young Taiwanese celebrate it by having Christmas dinners or presenting gifts to friends and loved ones. 

