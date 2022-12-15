Home  >  Overseas

Heavy snow forecast for South Korea

Jeon Heon-Kyun, EPA-EFE

Posted at Dec 15 2022 05:20 PM

A worker clears snow at the Gyegbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea on Thursday. The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) is forecasting heavy snow to hit the capital and central regions with the temperature in Seoul reaching minus 7.7 degrees Celsius. 

