Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Heavy snow forecast for South Korea Jeon Heon-Kyun, EPA-EFE Posted at Dec 15 2022 05:20 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A worker clears snow at the Gyegbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea on Thursday. The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) is forecasting heavy snow to hit the capital and central regions with the temperature in Seoul reaching minus 7.7 degrees Celsius. Read More: South Korea snow snowfall Gyegbokgung Palace weather /entertainment/12/15/22/ariana-grande-is-drag-race-s15-premiere-guest-judge/sports/12/15/22/mma-brooks-wants-possible-rematch-with-pacio-in-the-us/entertainment/12/15/22/china-film-festival-sa-pilipinas-nagsimula-na/business/12/15/22/credit-card-fee-hike-bsp-to-review-ceiling-as-rates-rise/business/12/15/22/watch-why-its-important-for-pinoys-to-get-insurance