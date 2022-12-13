China marks Nanjing Massacre

MULTIMEDIA

China mourns victims of Nanjing Massacre on 85th anniversary

CNS via AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

People attend a ceremony at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders on the annual national day of remembrance to commemorate the 85th anniversary of the Nanjing massacre in China's eastern Jiangsu province on December 13, 2022. n 1937, Japanese troops invaded the city of Nanking, now known as Nanjing and for over six week nearly 300,000 Chinese civilians and soldiers were murdered, according to statistics maintained by Beijing, which Tokyo has disputed.