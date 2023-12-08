Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Colombia marks day of Immaculate Conception Luis Eduardo Noriega Arboleda, EPA-EFE Posted at Dec 08 2023 04:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Lit candles are placed on the ground during the traditional night of candles in Medellin, Colombia on Thursday. This Colombian custom celebrates the day of the Immaculate Conception and marks the beginning of Christmas festivities. Read More: Colombia night of candles Immaculate Conception Christmas /life/12/08/23/ccp-restages-tagalized-opera-marriage-of-figaro/life/12/08/23/locavore-launches-holiday-dishes-at-estancia-branch/entertainment/12/08/23/rico-blanco-teases-fans-with-rivermaya-rehearsal-photo/sports/12/08/23/lakers-crush-pelicans-to-reach-nba-cup-final/life/12/08/23/madame-tussauds-singapore-reveals-dua-lipa-wax-figure