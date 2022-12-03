Cold nights for migrants in Paris

MULTIMEDIA

Minor migrants out in the open in Paris

Christophe Petit Tesson, EPA-EFE

Migrants wearing survival blankets stand in a makeshift camp set up with French NGO in front of the State Council (Conseil d’Etat) in Paris, France, December 2, 2022. For months, French NGOs have been asking the French government to provide night shelters for hundreds of minor migrants who live in a makeshift camp in Ivry-Sur-Seine, east of Paris.

