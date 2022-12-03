Cold nights for migrants in Paris

MULTIMEDIA
Minor migrants out in the open in Paris
Christophe Petit Tesson, EPA-EFE
Posted at Dec 03 2022 12:53 PM
Migrants wearing survival blankets stand in a makeshift camp set up with French NGO in front of the State Council (Conseil d’Etat) in Paris, France, December 2, 2022. For months, French NGOs have been asking the French government to provide night shelters for hundreds of minor migrants who live in a makeshift camp in Ivry-Sur-Seine, east of Paris.
