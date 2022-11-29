MULTIMEDIA
Fighting for gay rights in Venezuela
Rayner Peña R, EPA-EFE
Posted at Nov 29 2022 11:28 PM
The LGBTIQ activist Koddy Campo is seen chained as a protest in front of the headquarters of the Ombudsman, in Caracas, Venezuela, on Monday. The activists are seeking to put an end to transgender people being unable to change their names in Venezuela as they protest for a week chained in front of the headquarters of the Ombudsman.
